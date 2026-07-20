India's July monsoon 8% to 10% short, risks crop production
India's southwest monsoon is falling short this year, and that's a big deal for farmers and anyone who cares about food prices.
Skymet Weather Services says July could see 8% to 10% less rain than usual, with the overall deficit for June and July likely to go past 20%.
Early signs suggest August might bring an even longer dry spell.
Skymet's GP Sharma says drought likely
Skymet's president GP Sharma summed it up: "For sure, it's going to be a drought. How severe? That's the only question."
This weak monsoon could hit crop production hard, especially in northwest India, Gujarat, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the northern plains, and push food inflation higher (which already spiked in June).
Skymet plans to update its forecast soon but GP Sharma admits things are "looking a little scary."