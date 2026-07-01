India's June electricity use up 11.62% to 166.46 billion units
India
India's electricity use shot up 11.62% in June 2026, reaching 166.46 billion units, much higher than last year.
The reason? The southwest monsoon arrived late (June 4 instead of June 1), and intense heatwaves had people cranking up air conditioners and coolers everywhere.
India June peak demand 264.76 gigawatts
Peak power demand in June reached 264.76 gigawatts, topping last year's numbers and following May's record surge too.
With the Indian Meteorological Department expecting less rain in July, experts think energy demand will stay relatively steady for now, even if everyone is hoping for some relief from the heat soon.