India's late monsoon rebound trims deficit from 15% to 12%
India
India's monsoon season just pulled off a late comeback: rainfall picked up in the last week, shrinking the national deficit from 15% to 12%.
Between June and late September, the country got 750.3mm of rain (a bit short of the usual 852.9mm), but this burst helped make up for earlier dry spells as the monsoon starts winding down.
Central and northern states get showers
Thanks to low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal and a Western Disturbance up north, many central and northern states finally got some much-needed showers. Odisha even saw a small surplus by September 28.
Still, not everyone caught a break; some northwestern and northeastern areas are still waiting for their share of rain as this year's monsoon wraps up.