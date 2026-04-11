India's LPG and shipping operations continued uninterrupted on April 10
India
Even with all the recent drama in West Asia, India's fuel supply and shipping routes haven't missed a beat.
On April 10, over 5.1 million LPG cylinders were delivered across the country as usual, and the Indian ship Jag Vikram safely crossed the key Strait of Hormuz.
No interruptions reported.
Most LPG bookings now online
Most people are now booking LPG online (98%), and nearly all deliveries use secure codes to stop misuse.
Commercial gas supplies for businesses are still at 70% of normal levels.
Meanwhile, air links have helped bring back almost 900,000 Indians since late February, and over 2,000 Indian seafarers have returned home safely thanks to government efforts.