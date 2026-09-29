India's major reservoirs at 70% capacity as southwest monsoon ends
India
India's water levels have dropped to just 70% in major reservoirs, well below the usual average for this time of year.
With the southwest monsoon wrapping up (it brings most of India's annual rain), this dip could mean trouble for farming, drinking water, and even electricity in some areas.
Rainfall 23% below normal in India
Southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are especially struggling, with their reservoirs only half full compared with 87.25% last year.
Gujarat is also feeling the pinch, with more than half its dams below 50% capacity.
Rainfall has been about 23% lower than normal so far, and several eastern and northeastern states recorded seasonal deficits of around 25% as the monsoon season ends.