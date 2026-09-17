India's MEA calls BRICS summit sickness reports 'fake' on X
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called out reports claiming world leaders got sick after the recent BRICS summit, calling the reports "fake" and warning against "malicious" posts on social media platforms.
The MEA posted on X, urging people not to fall for misinformation.
This comes as some were speculating about South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's health after he was told to rest post-summit.
Ministers cover Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile reassures
President Ramaphosa is taking a break on doctor's advice, and his ministers are covering his duties for now.
Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor procedure, so both are off public duties at the moment.
Still, Mashatile reassured everyone that government work is carrying on smoothly thanks to support from his team and other officials.