India's MEA calls OIC statements malicious, says Pakistan pushed them
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly rejected recent statements from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that criticized India.
The MEA called these remarks "malicious, biased, and false," and said they were pushed by Pakistan.
India also urged the OIC to rethink its approach if it wants to stay credible.
India says Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Indian
The MEA made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are firmly part of India, pointing to progress in the region since Article 370 was scrapped.
It dismissed other OIC claims, including those about Islamophobia, as distractions by Pakistan from its own issues like minority treatment and internal problems.