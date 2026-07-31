India's MEA frees 139 Indians from Russian army in Ukraine
India
Big news: 139 Indians who ended up serving in the Russian army during the war in Ukraine have been released, thanks to diplomatic efforts by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
About two dozen more are still stranded, but officials say talks are ongoing to bring them home soon.
SC asks MEA to help families
India's Supreme Court has asked the MEA to help families of those killed, injured, or missing by appointing a nodal officer and assisting with DNA tests and compensation claims.
Many of these Indians were tricked by agents promising high-paying jobs and perks like Russian citizenship, so the government is warning everyone to be extra careful about overseas job offers right now.