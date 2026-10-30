India's milk yield per cow or buffalo hits 8-liter
India
India's average milk yield per cow or buffalo has climbed to 8-liter, up from less than five liters in FY14 (2013-14).
PM Modi credits this progress to better breeding and native cattle, saying it's a win for farmers and rural communities, and keeps India firmly as the world's top milk producer.
Narendra Modi opens Bharat Bovine Centre
Modi just opened the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre to improve local breeds like Kankrej and Gir.
He also laid the foundation stones for two Bio-CNG plants that turn cattle dung into biogas, giving farmers new ways to earn.
Plus, government schemes like PM-KISAN and upgraded rural infrastructure are helping boost farmer incomes even more.