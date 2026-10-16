India's monsoon ends 15% below average at 76.86cm, IMD
India
India's monsoon season wrapped up with 15% less rain than usual: 76.86cm instead of the average 90.63cm, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The rains started in Kerala and ended in mid-October, but this year's downpour was anything but even across the country.
Andaman and Nicobar surplus, widespread deficits
Some areas barely felt the deficit, like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which actually saw a tiny surplus.
But parts of southern India missed out on as much as 46% of their usual rain, and central regions like Maharashtra and Goa also saw big drops.
Meanwhile, Odisha stood out with a rare surplus, while key farming states in the northwest and east (think Punjab, Haryana, Assam, and Bihar) were hit hard by major shortfalls.