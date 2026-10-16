India's monsoon ends 15% below average at 76.86cm, IMD

Some areas barely felt the deficit, like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which actually saw a tiny surplus.

But parts of southern India missed out on as much as 46% of their usual rain, and central regions like Maharashtra and Goa also saw big drops.

Meanwhile, Odisha stood out with a rare surplus, while key farming states in the northwest and east (think Punjab, Haryana, Assam, and Bihar) were hit hard by major shortfalls.