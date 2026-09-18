India's monsoon on course to be weakest in 17 years
India's monsoon season is on course to record its weakest monsoon in 17 years, says the IMD.
The rains also left five days later than last year, and overall, we only got about 85% of the typical rainfall.
For a country that relies on these months for water and farming, that's a pretty big deal.
Southern peninsula records 28% rainfall shortfall
The southern peninsula took the hardest hit with a huge 28% rain shortfall. Experts say the ongoing El Nino is making things worse and could stick around into early 2027.
While most crops were planted as usual, there are real concerns about how much will actually grow, especially for staples like rice and maize.
The World Food Programme even warned that El Nino could push an additional 49 million people into acute hunger by the end of 2027 across 45 countries, from 225 million to 274 million.