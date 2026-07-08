India's monsoon over 15% below normal as downpours disrupt states
India's monsoon is running over 15% below normal this year, just 195.5mm of rain so far, compared to the usual 230.4mm by early July.
But even with less rain overall, many states are dealing with serious floods, landslides, and traffic chaos thanks to heavy downpours in short bursts.
IMD data shows rainfall has been uneven across the country.
Wayanad deadly landslides, south rainfall deficit
While northwest and central India have actually seen more rain than usual, places like Kerala and much of the south are facing a big deficit.
Wayanad in Kerala was hit by deadly landslides after just two days of intense rain, despite being way below average for the season overall.
Up north in Jammu and Kashmir, cloudbursts and sudden heavy showers have damaged roads and homes.
Maharashtra and Gurugram have also struggled with flooding and disruptions from these unpredictable storms.