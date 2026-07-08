India's monsoon over 15% below normal as downpours disrupt states

Wayanad deadly landslides, south rainfall deficit

While northwest and central India have actually seen more rain than usual, places like Kerala and much of the south are facing a big deficit.

Wayanad in Kerala was hit by deadly landslides after just two days of intense rain, despite being way below average for the season overall.

Up north in Jammu and Kashmir, cloudbursts and sudden heavy showers have damaged roads and homes.

Maharashtra and Gurugram have also struggled with flooding and disruptions from these unpredictable storms.