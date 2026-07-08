India's peak electricity demand to reach 300 GW by 2027
India's peak electricity demand is expected to hit 300 GW by 2027, driven by the boom in data centers, AI, and electric vehicles.
Power Minister Manohar Lal shared this at India Energy Storage Week 2026, noting that the country already reached a record 270.82 GW this May, pretty close to its current capacity of 284 GW.
India prioritizes energy storage, flexible power
To keep up with all this growth, India is making energy storage a top priority and ramping up flexible power solutions.
The country's non-fossil fuel capacity has jumped from 81 GW to 291 GW in just over a decade as part of its net-zero goal for 2070.
There's also a strong focus on making solar cells and batteries locally under Make in India, plus cool projects like an undersea cable to the UAE, all aiming for greener, more reliable power for everyone.