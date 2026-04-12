India's petrol and diesel unchanged despite crude falling 10%-12%
India
Even though global crude oil prices took a big dip this week (with WTI and Brent both down around 10% to 12%), petrol and diesel prices in India haven't budged.
Indian oil companies are watching the markets but say it's not time for a change just yet.
India says LPG supply steady
The government says there's no need to worry about LPG: supply is steady, and they're asking people not to panic buy.
While domestic LPG got one price tweak recently (and commercial gas went up twice),
Meanwhile, long U.S.-Iran talks over conflict ended without a deal, but so far, that hasn't meant any sudden fuel price moves here.