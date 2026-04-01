India's PMVBY far from 35 million jobs target, 4.4L placed India Apr 16, 2026

The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) set out last August with big plans: 35 million new jobs by July 2027.

But about eight months in, it's only hit 10% of its quarterly hiring goal, helping about 4.4 lakh people land jobs so far.

The government has rolled out ₹465 crore in incentives across around 18,000 establishments, but the numbers are still lagging.