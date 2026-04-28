India's power demand hits 255.8 GW amid brutal heatwave
India
India just saw its power demand, 255.8 gigawatts, thanks to a brutal heatwave pushing demand higher.
This is a big jump from Sunday's numbers, and the government expects demand to climb even higher in the coming months.
Delhi exceeds 7,000 MW April record
Delhi smashed its own April record by using over 7,000 megawatts of electricity for the first time, something that usually only happens in May.
With rising temperatures and more people relying on cooling, these numbers show just how much extra energy India needs during extreme weather.