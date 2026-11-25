India's power ministry proposes rooftop storage rule April 1 2027
Big update if you're into solar: India's power ministry wants all residential rooftop solar systems over 10 kW to include battery storage from April 1, 2027.
The idea is to save extra daytime solar energy for use in the evenings, helping both users and the power grid.
These setups will need batteries that can store at least 20% of what they generate each day.
Policy expected to boost home storage
This move could change how people use and manage their solar power. As Siddharth Bhatia from AB Energia puts it, it's a "paradigm shift" toward smarter, cleaner energy use.
With new rules like time-of-day tariffs and net metering charges, the grid won't just be a backup battery anymore. You'll actually need your own storage.
Plus, this policy is expected to boost demand for home battery systems and make solar-plus-storage solutions more common, especially for those who want reliable power during peak hours.