India's power plant coal stocks hit 4-year low 28.36 MT
India
Coal stocks at India's domestic-coal-based power plants have dropped to just 28.36 million tons (MT), enough for fewer than 10 days of use, according to the Central Electricity Authority.
That's way below the usual safety margin and marks a four-year low.
The main reasons? Heavy monsoon rains have disrupted mining and transport, plus there aren't enough railway rakes or unloading facilities to keep up.
Coal provides 2-thirds of India's generation
With hydropower generation down and electricity demand has remained elevated this year, India is relying even more on coal (right now, about two-thirds of generation comes from it).
Even as renewables grow, coal still does most of the heavy lifting for India's energy needs.