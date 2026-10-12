India's power plants hold coal above 18MT since late September
India
Good news: coal supplies at India's power plants have stayed strong since late September, holding above 18 million tons (MT).
The government is also making sure coal gets moved quickly to any plants running low, so everyone keeps the lights on.
India's coal deliveries average 469 rakes
Coal stock depletion has slowed way down this October compared to last month.
This has been driven by higher rake loading, and a 10% jump in daily coal deliveries (now averaging 469 rakes a day), supply is actually outpacing targets most days.
The Ministry of Coal and partners say they are committed to keeping things running smoothly so there are not any surprise shortages.