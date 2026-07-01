India's reservoirs at 44% capacity as 71 sit under 40%

Even though July brought a bit more rain after a dry June, overall rainfall is still 14% below normal.

That means 71 reservoirs are at less than 40% capacity. Some regions are doing better: the West has over half its storage filled, but the South lags behind at just 34%.

A deep depression over central India might bring heavy rain to other regions, boosting levels soon, but for now, water shortages are a real concern across the country.