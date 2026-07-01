India's reservoirs at 44% capacity as 71 sit under 40%
India
India's big reservoirs are struggling this year: over 50% are below half capacity, according to the Central Water Commission.
Right now, storage is just 44% of what these reservoirs can hold, and a worrying 71 of them are sitting at less than 40%.
Rainfall in India 14% below normal
Even though July brought a bit more rain after a dry June, overall rainfall is still 14% below normal.
That means 71 reservoirs are at less than 40% capacity. Some regions are doing better: the West has over half its storage filled, but the South lags behind at just 34%.
A deep depression over central India might bring heavy rain to other regions, boosting levels soon, but for now, water shortages are a real concern across the country.