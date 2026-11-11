India's rice procurement down by 19L tons in October

Tamil Nadu's numbers dropped dramatically, from 7.51 lakh tons last year to just 2.87 lakh tons this time, even after starting early purchases in September.

Haryana also saw a big dip as arrivals were lower, collecting only 26.25 lakh tons versus 38.79 lakh tons last year.

To tackle this, the government set an ambitious target of 715.22 lakh tons for the season and rolled out new guidelines on grain quality, hoping for a better outcome next time around.