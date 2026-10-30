India's Road Transport Ministry launches national highway rating system
India
India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is rolling out a new rating system for national highways, focusing on how efficient, safe, and user-friendly they are.
Think less traffic jams, smoother roads, and better toll facilities, especially on expressways and high-speed routes.
Ratings measure congestion and accident severity
Highways will be reviewed. Efficiency scores will look at things like peak congestion, road quality, and whether you can find an ATM every 20km.
Safety ratings will track accident rates and severity to help make your journeys safer.
The goal: spot problems early so driving across India feels easier (and safer) for everyone.