India's S Jaishankar condemns merchant ship attacks at Japan meeting
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar called out recent attacks on merchant ships as "completely unacceptable" at a global meeting in Japan.
The gathering came amid US president Trump's announcement of a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route that handles about 20% of the world's oil, raising big concerns over energy supplies.
S Jaishankar: 16 attacks threaten energy
Jaishankar pointed out that at least 16 ships have been attacked since late February, putting global energy at risk and threatening price hikes.
With India being a major energy user, he said the country is teaming up with other nations to keep supply chains strong and make sure everyone gets the fuel they need, even when things get tense.