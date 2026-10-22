India's S. Jaishankar meets Poland's Donald Tusk in New Delhi
India
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar just met Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in New Delhi, setting the stage for Tusk's upcoming talks with PM Modi.
Both sides are hoping to ramp up cooperation, not just in trade, but also in investment and technology, making this a pretty significant moment for the India-Poland relationship.
Tusk visits India for business forums
Tusk is in India from October 21-23, joined by Poland's finance minister and a business team.
They're here for business forums in Delhi and Bengaluru, with a focus on IT, space, and boosting economic ties.
This is actually Tusk's second visit as PM (he last came over a decade ago), and both countries seem keen to push their partnership even further this time around.