India's SHANTI Bill: Big changes for nuclear energy
India just passed the SHANTI Bill, shaking up how the country handles nuclear power.
For the first time, private companies can build and run nuclear plants—previously, this was only a government job.
The goal? Boost clean energy and bring in fresh ideas, while still keeping uranium enrichment strictly under government control.
What else is new?
The bill gives more independence to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), letting it enforce safety rules without outside pressure.
There's also a new council to handle complaints about nuclear operations.
Plus, updated rules on compensation for accidents are intended, according to the government, to encourage companies to try out advanced tech like small modular reactors—while ensuring strong safety standards remain in place.