India's southwest monsoon 13% below normal with patchy rainfall
India's southwest monsoon hasn't really picked up steam this year. Rainfall is currently 13% below normal.
The Arabian Sea, which usually brings in a lot of moisture, has been pretty quiet, and a weather ridge is blocking rain in the west and northwest.
While some eastern and central states got decent showers, most of the country is seeing patchy rainfall.
Bay of Bengal low drenches east
A fading low-pressure system from the Bay of Bengal is dumping heavy rain on eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and moderate to heavy rain on eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Odisha.
But if you're in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, or Delhi-NCR, expect mostly dry days with just an occasional shower.
With fresh and stronger low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal, the overall rain deficit could stick around as monsoon season winds down.