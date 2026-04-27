India's SPR holds 5.33 million metric tons, covers 9.5 days
India
India's oil reserves are getting attention as global energy worries grow.
The country relies on imports for roughly 85-88% of its crude requirements, but India's operational SPR capacity is 5.33 million metric tons, which offers about 9.5 days of net crude import cover when fully filled.
Unlike India, its dedicated SPR capacity hasn't changed lately, which has people asking if we're really ready for a crisis.
Government plans Chandikhol, Padur storage expansion
The government is planning to more than double the backup by adding new storage sites at Chandikhol and Padur, which could give us an extra 12 days of cover once finished.
These upgrades are still in progress but aim to help India handle sudden supply shocks better and keep things running smoothly even if global tensions flare up.