India's state fuel firms keep prices while Nayara Energy hikes
Even with all the tension between the US and Iran causing global oil prices to jump, India's state-run fuel companies haven't changed gasoline or diesel prices.
Every morning at 6am they check rates but keep things steady for now.
Meanwhile, private player Nayara Energy has bumped up its gasoline by ₹5 a liter and diesel by ₹3 a liter to match what's happening internationally.
Brent crude tops $103 a barrel
Global oil markets have been pretty wild lately: Brent crude just crossed $103 a barrel.
Still, Middle Eastern countries are actually exporting more oil than before, which is helping keep supplies stable worldwide.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India are holding prices steady, while private retailers like Nayara are choosing to pass on those international hikes directly.