India's state-run fuel firms keep prices unchanged despite rising crude
Petrol and diesel prices across India stayed the same on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, despite crude oil getting more expensive worldwide.
For example, in Mumbai, petrol is still ₹111.21 per liter, and state-run fuel companies chose not to raise rates this time, even with all the market buzz.
U.S.-Iran tensions raise crude prices
Tensions between the US and Iran have pushed up international oil prices: Brent crude hit $105.91 a barrel, and US crude reached $93.32.
Much of this oil comes from the Middle East (think Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), so any trouble there tends to shake up markets everywhere.
Iran proposes U.N. ceasefire for shipping
Amid these tensions, Iran has proposed a ceasefire at the U.N. to help ease disruptions in key shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil supplies.
Ongoing talks are hoping to bring some calm and keep things flowing smoothly worldwide.