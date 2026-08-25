India's sugar prices rise nearly 16%, 22% households cut purchases
India
Sugar just got a lot pricier across India, with average prices shooting up by nearly 16% in the past month: some places are even seeing rates as high as ₹70 per kg.
For many households, sugar is tough to cut back on, but a recent survey found 22% of households have started buying less because of the spike.
India bans sugar exports
It all comes down to lower sugar production in the 2025-26 season, thanks to crop damage from pests and heavy rain.
To help balance things out (especially with festival season coming up), the government has banned sugar exports until September 30, 2026, allowed duty-free imports, and put stock limits on dealers, all aimed at keeping prices from climbing even higher.