India's Supreme Court 9-judge bench reexamines religion and women's rights India Apr 27, 2026

India's Supreme Court is in the middle of a major hearing about how religious traditions and women's rights fit together.

A nine-judge bench is revisiting big questions raised by review petitions concerning the Supreme Court's judgment that permitted women's entry into Sabarimala, and is also looking at practices like female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community and other communities.