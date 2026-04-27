India's Supreme Court 9-judge bench reexamines religion and women's rights
India
India's Supreme Court is in the middle of a major hearing about how religious traditions and women's rights fit together.
A nine-judge bench is revisiting big questions raised by review petitions concerning the Supreme Court's judgment that permitted women's entry into Sabarimala, and is also looking at practices like female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community and other communities.
Ruling may affect religion, gender laws
The court wants to figure out how to balance respect for religious customs with basic constitutional rights.
Whatever they decide will shape future laws on gender equality and religion, possibly leading to reforms that better protect women's rights across the country.
This could be a turning point for gender justice in India.