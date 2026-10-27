India's Supreme Court brands a hospital's ₹1.3L cancer injection 'dacoity'
India
The Supreme Court just took a strong stand against a hospital that charged ₹130,000 for a cancer injection, while the same shot is sold to dealers for only ₹11,000.
Calling it "dacoity," the judges asked the government why nothing's been done about such huge price gaps that end up hurting patients.
India's top court questions drug pricing
The court also questioned India's current drug pricing rules, pointing out how patients get stuck paying way more than what hospitals actually pay to buy these medicines.
The justices said it's unfair for hospitals to pass on such heavy costs and urged stricter rules, as well as asking why similar restrictions could not be extended to other medicines.