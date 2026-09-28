India's Supreme Court floats linking unpaid e-challans to electricity bills
India
The Supreme Court just floated a new idea: if you ignore your traffic e-challans, the unpaid fines could show up on your electricity bill.
The judges pointed out that simply sending digital challans isn't working: people aren't paying up, and there's no real follow-through.
Court seeks 20,000 cr fines recovery
To recover around ₹20,000 crore in pending fines, the court also suggested blocking vehicle registration renewals, blacklisting defaulter vehicles online, stopping ownership transfers, and even suspending driver's licenses for non-payment.
All this is part of a bigger push to get people to actually follow traffic rules across India.