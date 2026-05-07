India's Supreme Court: heirs may be sued in medical negligence

Dr Lall: liability depends on evidence

This all started with Dr. Lall, who was accused of causing a patient's vision loss during surgery. After he died in 2009, his wife and son were brought into the case.

The Supreme Court said their liability depends on what evidence comes out as the case continues, so it's not automatic guilt, but families can't walk away from unresolved cases either.

This sets a major precedent for future medical negligence claims in India.