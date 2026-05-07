India's Supreme Court: heirs may be sued in medical negligence
The Supreme Court just made a big call: if a doctor is accused of medical negligence and passes away while the proceedings are already underway, their legal heirs (like family) can still be sued for compensation.
The judges clarified that these claims don't just disappear with the doctor's death while the case is pending, thanks to old laws like the Indian Succession Act.
Dr Lall: liability depends on evidence
This all started with Dr. Lall, who was accused of causing a patient's vision loss during surgery. After he died in 2009, his wife and son were brought into the case.
The Supreme Court said their liability depends on what evidence comes out as the case continues, so it's not automatic guilt, but families can't walk away from unresolved cases either.
This sets a major precedent for future medical negligence claims in India.