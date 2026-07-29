India's Surya Ghar installs 40L systems, 19L recorded 0 bills
India's PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is making solar power mainstream.
Since its launch in February 2024, over 40 lakh rooftop solar systems have been set up, reaching more than 48 lakh homes.
The big highlight? Nearly 19 lakh families have enjoyed at least one month with a zero electricity bill, pretty cool for anyone looking to save on energy costs.
Rooftop installations accelerate to 1L weekly
Installations are picking up speed: now, 1 lakh new systems go live in just about 1 week, compared to months earlier.
Most of these are larger setups (above 3 kW), often on bigger rooftops.
Maharashtra stands out with the highest number of zero-bill homes (over 4.17 lakh).
Plus, getting started is easier now thanks to simplified rules and collateral-free loans, making clean energy more accessible across cities and towns alike.