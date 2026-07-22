India's thermal plants face 13-day coal supply as demand rises

Power demand neared an all-time high of 270 GW last week, and shortages have gotten much more serious, especially in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Goa.

On top of that, weak monsoons (thanks to El Nino) have cut down hydro and wind power, while technical issues have knocked out one-fifth of the country's thermal capacity.

There is some hope, though: more rain is expected soon in parts of India, which could help boost hydropower and ease the crunch a bit.