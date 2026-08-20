India's top finance committee urges government action over NBFC bouncers
India
India's top finance committee is worried about how some Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are handling loan recoveries, yes, including sending bouncers after people for small loans.
The panel says there are gaps in how these companies are regulated and wants the government to step in.
Committee calls for tougher NBFC regulation
Investment in NBFCs has increased significantly, up from just 10% 15 years ago.
The committee thinks this fast growth needs tighter rules, better ways to handle complaints, and more frequent checks by the Reserve Bank of India, especially for bigger NBFCs.
Their message: fix the loopholes now to protect consumers and keep the financial system steady.