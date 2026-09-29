India's UAPA terror list reaches 80, includes Goldy Brar
India's official terror watchlist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) now features 80 individuals, including big names like Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, and Dawood Ibrahim.
Satinderjeet Singh (also known as Goldy Brar) was added in January 2024 and is also on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list as of September 28, 2026.
India's Home Ministry adds 23 people
In July 2026, the Home Ministry made its largest update yet by adding 23 people, 17 from Pakistan and six Indian nationals operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
This move highlights India's push to tackle terrorism with stronger laws and international cooperation, especially as Brar is separately designated under India's UAPA and wanted in the US on federal charges for serious crimes like racketeering and extortion.