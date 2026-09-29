India's UAPA terror list reaches 80, includes Goldy Brar

India's official terror watchlist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) now features 80 individuals, including big names like Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, and Dawood Ibrahim.

Satinderjeet Singh (also known as Goldy Brar) was added in January 2024 and is also on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list as of September 28, 2026.