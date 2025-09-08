India's unemployment rate lowest in G20: Mansukh Mandaviya

NCS portal has over 44 lakh open positions

The NCS portal is now a major hub for job seekers, with over 52 lakh employers and nearly 5.8 crore registered users, plus 44 lakh open positions.

Through Mentor Together, two lakh young people will get career mentoring from professionals, while Quikr will add about 1,200 new job listings every day—especially reaching out to rural and underserved areas.

Meanwhile, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aims to create 3.5 crore jobs in two years with a budgetary outlay of ₹99,446 crore, as part of a broader ₹2 lakh crore package for skilling, employment, and entrepreneurship initiatives across India.