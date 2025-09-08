Next Article
J&K: 2 terrorists killed, 1 officer injured in Kulgam encounter
On Monday, a joint team from the Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police carried out Operation Guddar in Kulgam's Guddar forest after getting specific intel.
The encounter ended with two terrorists neutralized and one junior commissioned officer injured.
Operation highlights security challenges in region
The action kicked off when terrorists opened fire on the joint forces. Chinar Corps later confirmed both militants were taken down.
Security teams are now working to identify those involved, while Kashmir Zone Police provided updates on X.
The operation highlights ongoing security challenges in the region and how prepared these teams are to respond.