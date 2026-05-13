India's wheat procurement for 2026-27 hits 30.15 million tons

Relaxed norms boost state wheat procurement

Relaxed quality norms made it easier for farmers to sell wheat affected by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Punjab saw a small bump, collecting 12.16 million tons, while Haryana went above and beyond with a 20% jump to 8.46 million tons, well past its target.

Madhya Pradesh narrowed its shortfall this month; Uttar Pradesh improved slightly, and Bihar pulled off an impressive 76% increase in procurement this season.

Daily arrivals are still low in most states, but Madhya Pradesh has narrowed its shortfall this month.