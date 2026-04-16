India's wheat production set to fall 10-15% after April rains
India
India's wheat production is set to fall by 10-15% this year, mostly thanks to unseasonal rain and weird weather in April.
Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, usually the country's wheat powerhouses, have seen heavy crop damage, with Punjab's crops destroyed over 1.3 lakh hectares.
Indian government reassesses wheat export plan
Other big wheat states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are also struggling with unexpected rains.
The government is now reassessing its plan to allow wheat exports, since over 800 million people depend on rationed food supplies.
Experts say India should boost local grain buying and maybe even look at procuring millets like bajra as backup for food security.