India's youth unemployment falls to 9.9% as 15-29 WPR rises
Good news for young job seekers: India's youth unemployment rate fell from 10.9% in 2022 to 9.9% in 2025, as per the latest government data.
More young people aged 15 to 29 are working now too, with the Worker Population Ratio rising from 38.5% to 41.4%.
Government issues over 12.5L recruitment letters
The government has stepped up hiring through Rozgar Melas, handing out over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters since October 2022, while MSMEs have provided jobs to more than 39 crore people via the Udyam portal.
Big moves like PLI schemes have attracted ₹2.4 lakh crore in investments and created more than 14.15 lakh, including direct and indirect employment, and new plans like PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana aim to create more than 3.5 crore jobs over a period of two years, plus support for startups and skill-building programs too.