IndiGo A320 makes India's 1st GAGAN satellite-only landing at Udaipur

GAGAN expands to bigger IndiGo jets

GAGAN (which stands for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) helps pilots land smoothly even when there aren't ground-based systems around.

IndiGo started using this tech on smaller planes in 2022, but now it's rolling out to its bigger jets too.

With more than 20 LPV approaches already published and more coming soon, this upgrade means better reliability, improved safety, and fewer flight disruptions, especially at smaller or backup airports.