IndiGo A320 makes India's 1st GAGAN satellite-only landing at Udaipur
Big moment for Indian aviation: An IndiGo Airbus A320 just landed in Udaipur using GAGAN, a satellite-based navigation system created by ISRO and the Airports Authority of India.
This was the first time a big jet in India touched down using only satellites, with no traditional ground landing systems needed.
It's a huge step for airports that don't have fancy ground-based landing systems and shows how tech is making flying safer.
GAGAN expands to bigger IndiGo jets
GAGAN (which stands for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) helps pilots land smoothly even when there aren't ground-based systems around.
IndiGo started using this tech on smaller planes in 2022, but now it's rolling out to its bigger jets too.
With more than 20 LPV approaches already published and more coming soon, this upgrade means better reliability, improved safety, and fewer flight disruptions, especially at smaller or backup airports.