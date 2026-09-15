IndiGo Agartala to Delhi flight diverts after cargo smoke alert
India
An IndiGo flight from Agartala to Delhi had to make an unexpected stop in Lucknow on Tuesday evening when a smoke alert went off in the cargo hold.
Thankfully, all 103 passengers and six crew members landed safely, and no one was hurt.
Lucknow airport emergency response mobilized
Lucknow airport jumped into action fast: fire crews, ambulances, and medical staff were ready as soon as the plane touched down.
The smooth handling of the situation showed how important solid safety plans are for flights, and everyone involved made sure passengers felt supported through the scare.