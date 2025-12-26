IndiGo cancels 44 flights as winter fog hits North India

Why does this matter?

Most cancelations were weather-related, not technical glitches.

With the Christmas travel rush on, passengers have faced long lines at rebooking counters in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—and finding new flights hasn't been easy since seats fill up fast.

Airlines and airports use technology such as CAT-III systems to operate in low-visibility conditions, but ongoing fog is making schedules unpredictable for everyone traveling right now.