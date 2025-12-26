Next Article
IndiGo cancels 44 flights as winter fog hits North India
India
IndiGo canceled 44 flights on Friday because thick winter fog made it tough to land and take off at several North Indian airports like Varanasi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, and Patna.
These disruptions are part of the DGCA's annual "Fog Period" running from December 10 to February 10.
Why does this matter?
Most cancelations were weather-related, not technical glitches.
With the Christmas travel rush on, passengers have faced long lines at rebooking counters in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—and finding new flights hasn't been easy since seats fill up fast.
Airlines and airports use technology such as CAT-III systems to operate in low-visibility conditions, but ongoing fog is making schedules unpredictable for everyone traveling right now.