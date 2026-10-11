IndiGo Delhi Chennai flight diverts to Hyderabad after gadget smoke

This incident is a good reminder: IndiGo's baggage policy requires power banks and spare or loose lithium batteries to be in your carry-on baggage, not checked baggage, for easy access.

Also, India's aviation authority (DGCA) doesn't allow you to use power banks to charge devices during flights because of safety risks.

If you're carrying batteries used for portable medical devices rated above 100 Wh and up to 160 Wh, with a maximum of two, they'll need prior approval from the airline at the check-in counter, and they should always be packed safely to avoid any mishaps.