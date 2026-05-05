IndiGo flight evacuated at Chandigarh after passenger power bank fire
India
A scary moment at Chandigarh Airport: an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad had to be evacuated after a passenger's power bank caught fire, filling the cabin with smoke.
Passengers rushed onto the tarmac, and around five passengers were suspected to be injured and were taken to the hospital.
DGCA rules power banks carry-on only
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rolled out new rules in 2026 banning the use of power banks for charging during flights, and only allowing them as carry-on (not in checked baggage) because of fire risks.
This incident is a reminder to follow those safety guidelines.
IndiGo has not commented yet, but it is clear lithium-ion batteries on planes are nothing to mess with.