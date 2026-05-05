IndiGo flight evacuated at Chandigarh after passenger power bank fire

DGCA rules power banks carry-on only

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) rolled out new rules in 2026 banning the use of power banks for charging during flights, and only allowing them as carry-on (not in checked baggage) because of fire risks.

This incident is a reminder to follow those safety guidelines.

IndiGo has not commented yet, but it is clear lithium-ion batteries on planes are nothing to mess with.