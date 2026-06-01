IndiGo flight from Delhi to Raipur rerouted amid heavy rains

IndiGo flight carried major Chhattisgarh leaders

The flight carried several major Chhattisgarh politicians, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and state Congress president Deepak Baij, plus other BJP and Congress leaders.

The plane later took off again from Nagpur at 10:40pm and was expected to arrive in Raipur shortly after 11:15pm so passengers didn't have to wait too long.