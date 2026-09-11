IndiGo flight from Varanasi to Mumbai delayed 3.5 hours
India
If you were flying from Varanasi to Mumbai on Thursday, your IndiGo flight got held up for three and a half hours because the pilot suddenly reported sick.
The airline had to bring in a replacement pilot from Ahmedabad, so everyone waited at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.
Passengers were given snacks and updates during the delay.
Puneet Gupta confirms no passenger issues
Airport director Puneet Gupta said the delay was due to technical reasons and made sure travelers stayed informed.
Airport director Puneet Gupta confirmed there were no issues caused by passengers while waiting.
Once the new pilot arrived, the flight took off for Mumbai without any further hiccups.